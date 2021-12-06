Second Baptist School’s Jordan Williams commits to Texas A&M

HOUSTON – Football has always been in the blood of Jordan Williams.

His father Jermaine Williams played in the NFL for five seasons (Buccaneers, Raiders, Jaguars, Chiefs) and brother Josh currently plays running back at LSU.

Jordan played football since he was four years old and into his sophomore year of high school. But then he made the decision to just focus on basketball, which he started playing in the seventh grade.

He invested into basketball. It was his focus. His passion.

“I felt like if I kept playing football, I wouldn’t be as good as I could be down the road,” Williams said. “I worked out every day. I worked on my game and hard work pays off.”

That move has now paid off. On Saturday, which is Jordan’s mother, Kimberly, birthday he gave her a present she will never forget – his commitment to play college basketball at Texas A&M.

“I feel like it’s really special, it’s one heck of a birthday present I tell you that much,” Williams said.

Williams finished with offers from Sam Houston, Virginia Tech, UMass, St. John’s, Mississippi State, Tulane, and Rice.

In the end it came down to Virginia Tech and Texas A&M.

“I really believe in what Coach Buzz [Williams] is preaching there at Texas A&M,” Williams said. “I really like the culture and the dynamics of the team. I feel like it’s a family down there. It’s close to home and it really feels like home to me.”

The relationship with Williams was also a big selling point for the Second Baptist School senior.

“It’s his whole aura,” he said. “He’s a worker, I’m a worker. He’s an earner, I’m an earner. Get things out of the mud. I just looked at his situation and once I went down there on my official visit and got to see him coach, I really loved his coaching style. I really loved him as a person. That had a big part of me doing this.”