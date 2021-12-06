PROSPECTUS: Nimitz Girls Soccer

Nimitz is looking to find that playoff magic in 2022. The Cougars have only made one playoff appearance in program history. That came back in 2014.

D'Andre Wilson returns a solid roster, which includes District 14-6A Newcomer of the Year Flor Franco.

Also back are first-team, all-district picks Joseline Blanco, Erika Sanchez and Kimberly Mendoza.

For the Cougars, Franco will hold down the defense, while Blanco and Sanchez play at forward and Mendoza settles in at the middle.

Adriana Villalobos and Cristina Martinez were second-team, all-district picks a year ago as well, while Stefanie Sosa earned an honorable-mention nod.

Another name to remember is Angelica Armenta in the midfield and Vanessa Hernandez on defense.