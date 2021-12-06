PROSPECTUS: Nimitz Boys Soccer

Nimitz reached the playoffs a year ago but fell in the first round to The Woodlands, 2-1. So, what’s in store for the Cougars this season?

They will have to replace District 14-6A Defensive MVP Pedro Orozco but have some pieces back.

Returning in 2022 include honorable-mention picks Jason Cardona and Alberto Diaz at center back and midfielder Omar Armendariz.

Other names to take note of include Alonso Salinas (center mid), Alex Castillo(goalkeeper), Jaret Vasquez (right back) and Jose Azurdia (left midfielder) for the Cougars.

We will see if Nimitz can push their way back into the playoffs in 2022, get their first playoff win since 2019 and reignite their run of playoff success.

They last reached theRegional Semis in 2017 and Regional Quarters in 2018.