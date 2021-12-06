PROSPECTUS: Eisenhower Girls Soccer

IKE heads into this season looking to fly their way into the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Eisenhower has had just three playoff appearances since 1990 and looks to shake things up.

Senior Johana Vasquez will be the leader of this team after being a second-team, all-district midfielder selection a year ago.

Others to take note of include defender Kelly Solorzano, left midfielder Jocelyn Cardenas, center mid Joana Lara, midfielder Tina Nguyen and midfielder Cherezada Sanchez.

Nguyen also plays basketball, tennis and runs cross country at IKE.

This team is senior-laden this season and that could pay dividends in the end.