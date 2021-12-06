PROSPECTUS: Eisenhower Boys Soccer

Eisenhower made their first playoff appearance last year since 2019 and with a 2-0 victory over Conroe– their first postseason win since 2018.

It was in that season that they reached the Regional Quarterfinals for only the second time in program history. Can theEagles recreate that magic in 2022?

Second-team,all-district pick center-mid Joel Rodriguez is back for IKE in 2022, as are honorable-mention selections in right back Alexis Mendoza and center mid Oscar Castillo.

Other names to remember this season include left back Nahun Berrios, center defensive midfielder Pastor Martinez and right-wing Jose Rosas.

Watch out for IKE as they try to make it back-to-back playoff appearances in 2022.