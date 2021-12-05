🔒 Top FanDuel NFL value picks for Week 13

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Looking to win some money as you finalize your daily fantasy football lineups? Here are some top Week 13 value plays to help you stack your lineup.

There are some intriguing high-money options available: Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts going against the Houston Texans and also Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon and his four-game streak of scoring two touchdowns each game going against the Chargers’ run defense.

To afford at least one of them...

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins $6,900

Tagovailoa is perfectly capable of having some success on the ground (three rushing touchdowns this year) as well as through the air. A little over a month ago, Tagovailoa had a four-touchdown game. In regards to value, Tagovailoa costs less than Tyrod Taylor’s $7,000 and is facing a vulnerable New York Giants defense. For his price tag, this is a solid value play.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers $7,600

It’s very clear that the 49ers are a run-heavy offense. Mitchell not only carried the ball for 27 times for 133 yards and a score last week, he also caught five of six targets for 35 additional yards. With Deebo Samuel out, and with the way this game script should go against this Seahawks run defense, get ready for a ton of Mitchell. Why is Mitchell considered a good value? For example, Alexander Mattison of the Vikings is a wonderful play against the Lions’ defense, but at $8,700, that’s a high cost for that where Mitchell can very likely have at least the same amount of production.

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team $6,200

The real value among the running backs, though, is Antonio Gibson. The Raiders are not great at stopping the run. Gibson gets a ton of usage that’s about to increase with J.D. McKissic’s injury. Gibson currently costs less than Jamaal Williams. Enough said.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins $6,900

Waddle has become a regular target monster for the Dolphins. Against the Giants, the Tagovailoa-Waddle stack is a healthy one to rely upon for your roster. He has 68 targets over his last seven games and has scored touchdowns in each of his last two contests. Waddle currently costs less than Brandon Aiyuk and is the same price as the inconsistent Tyler Lockett.

Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams $5,800

The missing Robert Woods production has to go somewhere, right? Last week, it was evident with his nine targets that Jefferson will get his looks. Odell Beckham will get his too, but there is an injury risk with Beckham that could elevate Jefferson’s production a bit more. Seeing as this is a matchup against the Jaguars, Jefferson for $5,800 is a good value.

Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals $5,500

Ertz has been getting increased targets as he has become more acclimated in the Cardinals offense. It culminated in his most recent game with eight catches on nine targets for 88 yards and two scores. Against the Bears, Ertz is a prime candidate to do something similar or at least go for a score. For his cost, that’s really good production.

Miami Dolphins, DEF $4,000

The Dolphins are coming off a strong week against Carolina’s inept offense that included a defensive touchdown. They have another inept offense that they’ll be facing this week with the Giants. For the cost available, they are a top-notch defensive bargain.