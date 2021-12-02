PROSPECTUS: MacArthur Girls Soccer

Big Mac looks to continue their run of recent success in 2022.

Last season was the first time to be back in the playoffs since 2019, but that year was on the back end of a run of five-straight playoff appearances. Could the success in 2021 serve as the launching board for another run like that?

It will start with reigning Newcomer of the Year Estrella Arriazola and District 14-6A Utility MVP Jasmin Garza. That duo enters their sophomore and junior seasons, respectively.

First-team, all-district picks Monica Acosta, Diana Vega, Jocelyn Cornejo and Melanie Cruz are all back on the pitch for BigMac.

Second teamer Julieta Vega is also back in the mix.

Others to watch include Hannia Sierra and Alondra Aguinaga.

This team looks completely loaded with talent, now can they turn that talent into a playoff win, which hasn't been done since 2009.