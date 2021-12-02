PROSPECTUS: MacArthur Boys Soccer

Last year was a big one for Big Mac. The Generals advanced to the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time in a decade.

Under third-year coach SalvadorFernandez (34-6-6; 16th overall – 175-117-58), who is 25 wins from No. 200 of his career, MacArthur is eying another big season after going 16-3-4 and 11-1-2 in district a year ago.

Six starters return for Big Mac, including all-state, honorable mention Jose Aguilar. He has been a first teamer the last three season and a captain for two years.

Another first-team, all-district team pick returning includes Jay Hernandez andBenjamin Fajardo.

Also, be on the look out for Alan Sanchez (second team), Luis Orozco (second team)and Franck Tabora (honorable mention).

Keys to success this season include underclassmen stepping up, adaptability to a new formation, tempo, and intensity of the game and defensive stability, according to Fernandez. Big Mac is the king of the district, and they are in line to do it again in 2022.