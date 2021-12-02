AT THE RIM: Johnson is BMOC for No. 2 Elkins

No. 2 Fort Bend Elkins Knights

The city sleeps on the Elkins Knights at times. However, coach Albert Thomas has led his squad to the State Finals in 2016 and been to the Regional Semis four times in the past six years.

Elkins looks to make it nine-straight years to the postseason and will do so. Why? Well, coaching of course but also superstar Chris Johnson, the District's Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. What will the 6-foot-5 shooting guard do for an encore? The national recruit holds offers from the likes of LSU, UH, Texas, Georgia and the Aggies and will be a force in Fort Bend in 2022.

He will get support from Jackson Fields, a 6-foot-6 rangy athlete coming over from football. He was a second-teamer last season. Ashton McKenzie will help in the backcourt, while Christopher Barnett will man the post.

