Texas A&M defeats New Orleans 85-65 with 5 in double figures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Andre Gordon scored 15 points to lead five in double figures and Texas A&M defeated New Orleans 85-65 on Tuesday night.

The Aggies also got 13 points from Tyrece Radford, 11 each from Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV, and 10 from Marcus Williams.

Texas A&M (7-1) led 21-15 in the first half when Taylor was fouled on a 3-pointer that missed. He made all three free throws to start a 14-2 run over the next six minutes and the Aggies went on to lead 44-26 at halftime. Texas A&M made seven 3-pointers on 15 attempts in the first half and finished the game 11 for 23.

Derek St. Hilaire led the Privateers (3-5) with 20 points. Troy Green scored 17 points and Simeon Kirkland added 10. Robby Robinson had nine rebounds and five assists but did not score.

Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson, the SEC player of the week after averaging 16 points in three games at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, scored five points and played only 16 minutes.

Ad

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25