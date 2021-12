(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Lamar CISD hoops tourneys tip off this weekend

The Lamar Consolidated ISD boys and girls varsity basketball invitational tournaments take place this weekend, beginning with pool play Thursday and capping off with bracket championship games Saturday.

On the boys side, fifteen teams are competing at Terry and Fulshear high schools.

Terry, Randle, Cy Ranch, and North Shore are in Pool 1; Fulshear, Crosby, Cy-Ridge, and Fort Bend Bush are Pool 2; Lamar Consolidated, Ridge Point, Fort Bend Marshall, and South Houston are Pool 3; and George Ranch, Foster, and West Columbia are Pool 4.

Crosby and Cy Ranch are ranked 11th and 12th, respectively, in VYPE’s preseason Top 20 rankings.

On the girls side, 24 teams are competing at Randle High School and Wright Junior High.

In Pool 1, it’s Tomball Memorial, Alvin, and Randle. In Pool 2, Victoria East, Clements, and Crosby. In Pool 3, Manvel, Elsik, and Cy Park. In Pool 4, Jersey Village, Willowridge, and Fort Bend Austin. In Pool 5, Lamar Consolidated, Tomball, and Travis. In Pool 6, George Ranch, Terry, and Pearland Dawson. In Pool 7, Foster, Kashmere, and Alief Taylor. In Pool 8, Cy-Springs, Klein, and Fulshear.

Tomball Memorial is ranked No. 9 in VYPE’s preseason Top 20 rankings.

VYPE is the sponsored media partner of the tournament.

The following is the boys schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 2

At Terry High School

3 p.m.: Lamar Consolidated vs. Ridge Point (main gym); Marshall vs. South Houston (auxiliary gym)

4:30 p.m.: Cy Ranch vs. Terry (main gym); Randle vs. North Shore (auxiliary gym)

6 p.m.: South Houston vs. Lamar Consolidated (main gym); Ridge Point vs. Marshall (auxiliary gym)

7:30 p.m.: Terry vs. Randle (main gym); North Shore vs. Cy Ranch (auxiliary gym)

At Fulshear High School

3 p.m.: Bush vs. Fulshear (main gym); Crosby vs. Cy-Ridge (auxiliary gym)

4:30 p.m.: Foster vs. West Columbia (main gym)

6 p.m.: Fulshear vs. Crosby (main gym); Cy-Ridge vs. Bush (auxiliary gym)

7:30 p.m. West Columbia vs. George Ranch (main gym)

Friday, Dec. 3

At Terry High School

10 a.m.: Lamar Consolidated vs. Marshall (main gym); Ridge Point vs. South Houston (auxiliary gym)

11:30 a.m.: Terry vs. North Shore (main gym); Randle vs. Cy Ranch (auxiliary gym)

At Fulshear High School

10 a.m.: Foster vs. George Ranch (main gym)

11:30 a.m.: Fulshear vs. Cy-Ridge (main gym); Crosby vs. Bush (auxiliary gym)

Gold Bracket

At Terry High School

5:30 p.m.: Pool 1 Team 2 vs. Pool 3 Team 2

7 p.m.: Pool 2 Team 2 vs. Pool 4 Team 2

Silver Bracket

At Fulshear High School

2:30 p.m.: Pool 1 Team 3 vs. Pool 3 Team 3

4 p.m.: Pool 2 Team 3 vs. Pool 4 Team 3

Bronze Bracket

At Terry High School

2:30 p.m.: Pool 2 Team 4 vs. Pool 3 Team 4

Platinum Bracket

At Fulshear High School

5:30 p.m.: Pool 1 Team 1 vs. Pool 3 Team 1

7 p.m.: Pool 2 Team 1 vs. Pool 4 Team 1

Saturday, Dec. 4

Gold Bracket

At Terry High School

10 a.m.: Gold Bracket semifinal

1 p.m.: Gold Bracket championship game

Silver Bracket

At Fulshear High School

10 a.m.: Silver Bracket semifinal

1 p.m.: Silver Bracket championship game

Bronze Bracket

At Terry High School

11:30 a.m.: Bronze Bracket championship game

Platinum Bracket

At Fulshear High School

11:30 a.m.: Platinum Bracket semifinal

3 p.m.: Platinum Bracket championship game

The following is the girls schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 2

At Wright Junior High Main Gym

9 a.m.: Tomball vs. Lamar Consolidated

10:30 a.m.: Fulshear vs. Klein

Noon: Victoria East vs. Clements

1:30 p.m.: Klein vs. Cy-Springs

3 p.m.: George Ranch vs. Pearland Dawson

4:30 p.m.: Fulshear vs. Cy-Springs

At Randle High School Main Gym

9 a.m.: Alvin vs. Tomball Memorial

10:30 a.m.: Foster vs. Alief Taylor

Noon: Randle vs. Alvin

1:30 p.m.: Alief Taylor vs. Kashmere

3 p.m.: Tomball Memorial vs. Randle

4:30 p.m.: Elsik and Manvel

At Wright Junior High Auxiliary Gym

9 a.m.: Clements vs. Crosby

10:30 a.m.: Manvel vs. Cy Park

Noon: Tomball vs. Fort Bend Travis

1:30 a.m.: Jersey Village vs. Willowridge

3 p.m.: Lamar Consolidated vs. Fort Bend Travis

4:30 p.m.: Foster vs. Kashmere

At Randle High School Auxiliary Gym

9 a.m.: Terry vs. George Ranch

10:30 a.m.: Willowridge vs. Fort Bend Austin

Noon: Terry vs. Pearland Dawson

1:30 p.m.: Cy-Park vs. Elsik

3 p.m.: Crosby vs. Victoria East

4:30 p.m.: Jersey Village vs. Fort Bend Austin

Saturday, Dec. 4

Gold Bracket

Championship Game: at Randle High, 4:30 p.m.

Third-Place Game: at Randle High, 3 p.m.

Fifth-Place Game: at Randle High auxiliary gym, 4:30 p.m.

Silver Bracket

Championship Game: at Randle High, 1:30 p.m.

Third-Place Game: at Randle High, noon

Fifth-Place Game: at Randle High auxiliary gym, 1:30 p.m.

Bronze Bracket

Championship Game: at Randle High, 10:30 a.m.

Third-Place Game: at Randle High, 9 a.m.

Fifth-Place Game: at Randle High auxiliary gym, 10:30 a.m.

VYPE will be live broadcasting nine games from the tournament:

Friday, Dec. 3

At Fulshear High School

5:30 p.m.: Pool 1 Team 1 vs. Pool 3 Team 1 (Broadcast crew: James Kowalewski, Kyle Harris)

7 p.m.: Pool 2 Team 1 vs. Pool 4 Team 1 (Broadcast crew: James Kowalewski, Kyle Harris)

Saturday, Dec. 4

At Randle High School

10:30 a.m.: Girls Bronze Championship (Broadcast crew: Brandon MacArthur, Alex Barboza)

1:30 p.m.: Girls Silver Championship (Broadcast crew: Brandon MacArthur, Alex Barboza)

4:30 p.m.: Girls Gold Championship (Broadcast crew: Brandon MacArthur, Alex Barboza)

At Terry High School

11:30 a.m.: Boys Bronze Championship (Broadcast crew: Justin Barbosa, Trace Hall)

1 p.m.: Boys Gold Championship (Broadcast crew: Justin Barbosa, Trace Hall)

At Fulshear High School

1 p.m.: Boys Silver Championship (Broadcast crew: James Kowalewski, Kyle Harris)

3 p.m.: Boys Platinum Championship (Broadcast crew: James Kowalewski, Kyle Harris)