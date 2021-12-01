AT THE RIM: No. 3 Tompkins will live and die by the three-pointer

No. 3 Katy Tompkins Falcons

Could this year's Tompkins squad be better than the one that reached the State Finals in 2018?

The Falcons will be deadly from the three-point arc with first-teamer BB Knight (Louisiana Tech-commit), second-teamer Luke Coughran and Jason Clark, a Village School transfer, all in the mix. Clark was a second-team, all- state TAPPS selection, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 boards a game. Also returning from Fulshear High is Carmelo Yakubu, who could have a breakout season.

Big 6-foot-8 post Joel Oluokun was a first-teamer a year ago and is rehabbing a weird injury. He didn't injure his ACL; he didn't have one. He had it repaired and will be back in December. Also, watch out for Nick Lancit.

With 11 seniors returning, coach Bobby Sanders will have a mature locker room with a ton of experience. That is a recipe for success.

(This was published before the injury to BB Knight)

Ad

...

FOR PURCHASE

DIGITAL VERSION - 2021-2022 VYPE Houston Basketball Preview Magazine - VYPE

ORDER COPY - 2021 VYPE Houston Magazine (VYPE Basketball Preview): Volume 14 Number – VYPE Shop (shopvype.com)

FOR PHOTOS -- VYPE PHOTOS