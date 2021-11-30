VYPEU: A Cinderella Story; Tomball Upsets Rockwall-Heath

Last night the Tomball Cougars (10-3) upset the Rockwall-Heath Hawks (11-2) 35-21 punching Tomball’s ticket to the Regional Quarterfinals next Saturday at the brand new Tomball ISD Stadium.

Going into round III of the 6A Division II playoffs, the majority of the Texas High School Football community had Rockwall-Heath winning over Tomball. To say they were anything but incorrect would be an understatement as Tomball, once again, upset yet another state ranked team.

From the get-go Tomball punched Rockwall-Heath in the mouth as Army West Point commit Cale Hellums kept it on the quarterback keeper putting the Cougars up seven. The Cougar defense matched the energy of the offense, forcing the Hawk offense to go three and out making them punt.

Immediately after the punt, Hellums once again kept it, this time taking it 71 yards to the house putting the Cougars up fourteen.

In response to the Cougar offense, Minnesota commit Zach Evans took off for a rushing touchdown of his own to make it 14-7 heading into the second quarter.

After back to back dry three and outs for the Cougar offense, Indiana commit Josh Hoover threw his first touchdown of the night to Sophomore Fletcher Fierro tying the game at fourteen with 7:23 left in the second quarter.

As time ticked the Cougar offense completed the two minute drill as Junior Christian Womack battled his way in putting the Cougars up 21-14 heading into halftime.

Heading into the second half of play the Hawks were set to receive the ball and were unable to get any offense going in their favor. Capitalizing on the opportunity, Tomball drove down field and set up Junior Carlos Alvarado for a 41 yard field goal putting them up 24-14.

Determined not to let the game out of reach, Josh Hoover found yet another hole and fired one in putting them within three points heading into the fourth quarter.

Once again the Cougar offense drove downfield and finished with a 37 yard field goal from kicker, Carlos Alvarado. Tomballs defense came up big yet again which gave the offense great field position. Allowing Hellums to score yet again for his third touchdown of the night putting the Cougars up 35-21 with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter.

To put the nail in the coffin, Senior defensive back Davis Morton picked off Josh Hoover allowing the Cougar offense to set up in victory formation taking home their third gold ball of the year.

Cale Hellums led all charges with 311 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Christian Womack added 92 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.

The Cougars will take on the Bridgeland Bears (11-2) at home next Saturday at the brand new Tomball ISD Stadium in the Regional Quarterfinals for a shot at the state tournament.

Bridgeland defeated Cedar Hill earlier in the day 32-18, the Bears are led by Five Star Dual-Threat, A&M commit, Quarterback Conner Weigman. Weigman's status is currently in question as he went down early in the first quarter of their game after taking a late hit on his rushing touchdown.

Nonetheless, the Cougars continue to prepare, keeping the underdog mentality as they are considered one of the "most slept on" teams in the state.

"We are going to prepare the way we would if [Conner Weigman] was playing," Hellums said. "We do not care who we are playing, we will prepare the same way."