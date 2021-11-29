"We've Got One More": SBS seniors, coaches excited for State Title Game berth but job not done

HOUSTON - As much as getting past the TAPPS State Semifinals meant to, especially the seniors, on Saturday night the celebration was slightly tempered at times.

Not because the Eagles weren't excited about getting to the programs' first TAPPS State Championship game since 1999 - well before any of the current players were even born - but because their job is not done.

"It's cool and all but we've got one more," senior Grayson Kim, who has started in a school-record 47 games, said. "We will work hard this week. We've got to win that last game."

Senior back Eli Smith added: "If we handle our job at State we can come home with that ring."

Between 1996-1999, Second Baptist School made some deep runs just like they have the past now four seasons. They punched through the ceiling in 1999 winning the program's lone football championship.

"This means a lot, especially for this program," senior Everett Skillern said.

Ad

The past three seasons it was Regents School of Austin standing in their way in the State Semifinals. But after upending them last week, Second Baptist School downed Fort Bend Christian Academy 14-13 to advance again - this time to the State Championship game.

"It's really relieving but the jobs not finished," Smith said. "It feels good to get past semis but it's not the state championship."

For Second Baptist School coach Terry Pirtle, to be back in this spot with this group is special, considered when he arrived at SBS nine years ago some of these guys were just running around in the lower school.

"It means a lot, this is my ninth year here and some of these guys were in the second or third grade when I got here," Pirtle said. "I've known these kids forever. They were built for this, we built them, it wasn't assembled. They've been with us a long time. I'm very proud, especially for these seniors who hung in there and got a win in their senior year in the semifinals."

Ad

More State Championship Game Bound Quotes

"It means that we are truly special. I've been playing here for the last three years. We had been to the semifinals but not state yet. This is it!" - Colin Hedges ('22)

"It hasn't happened in a while. We want to be the next team to raise that banner. We're going to go do that next week." - Karsten Chambers ('23)

“Having the opportunity is just amazing. At my old school we went three years in a row, so now 10 years later you don’t take it for granted. So, we’re going to do the best that we can to just get prepared for this game and play our very best against a very good Dallas Christian team.” - SBS Head Coach Terry Pirtle.