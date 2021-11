Through the Lens: Second Baptist School downs FBCA to punch ticket to State Championship

HOUSTON - On a wet, cold November night inside historic Rice Stadium, the Second Baptist School Eagles were all smiles.

Second Baptist School defeated district-rival Fort Bend Christian Academy 14-13 to advance to the TAPPS Division II State Championship game next week in Waco. It was a defensive bout all night long for each team, while Eli Smith and JD Crisp scored the two touchdowns for SBS.

VYPE’s Bradley Collier was on hand, check out his best photos from the night.