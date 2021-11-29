(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

IN FOCUS: Paetow blows out Cedar Park to advance to Regional Finals

The Cedar Park Wolves were no match for Paetow as the Panthers ran rough-shot 65-14 in the Class 5A DI Regional Semis.

Next up are the Hightower Hurricanes, who Paetow beat 55-7 in district play.

Check out the gallery from VYPE’s Andy Tolbert.