66º

Sports

IN FOCUS: Paetow blows out Cedar Park to advance to Regional Finals

Matt Malatesta

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Football, Houston High School Sports
IN FOCUS: Paetow blows out Cedar Park to advance to Regional Finals (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The Cedar Park Wolves were no match for Paetow as the Panthers ran rough-shot 65-14 in the Class 5A DI Regional Semis.

Next up are the Hightower Hurricanes, who Paetow beat 55-7 in district play.

Check out the gallery from VYPE’s Andy Tolbert.

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved