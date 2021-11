VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 11/26/21

(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Join our VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School Football match-ups on Friday, November 26:

1PM - 5A-1 Football Regional Semifinals: Cedar Park vs. Katy Paetow

1PM - 3A-1 Football Regional Semifinals: Lago Vista vs. Edna

4PM - 6A-2 Football Regional Semifinals: Vandegrift vs. Edinburg Vela

7PM - 5A-1 Football Regional Semifinals: Hightower vs. Manvel

7PM - 5A-2 Football Regional Semifinals: Liberty Hill vs. Rouse

7PM - 6A-1 Football Regional Semifinals: Ridge Point vs. Atascosita

7:30PM - 3A-2 Football Regional Semifinals: Poth vs Tidehaven