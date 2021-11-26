KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Cinco Ranch quarterback Gavin Rutherford

KPRC 2 is happy to name Cinco Ranch quarterback Gavin Rutherford as our UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

Cinco Ranch football was winless in 2019, and 1-7 in 2020. This season, however, they’re heading to the third round of the playoffs. That’s thanks in large part to the junior quarterback, who is humble and gives his team the credit.

“I can’t take all of the credit because it’s the whole team,” said Rutherford. “The defense putting me in situations to give the offense the ball, the O-Line is giving me great time in the pocket, and the running backs are doing good.”

“The first thing that jumps out about him is the competitiveness, he’s a great competitor,” said head coach Chris Dudley. “He’s team captain as a junior which is very rare. He leads us in a lot of different ways.”

Cinco Ranch faces Summer Creek this Saturday at TDECU stadium.