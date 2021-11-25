BIG BROTHER: Varo Serving as Role Model to Younger Sisters

RUDY VARO LIKES BEING A BIG BROTHER.

His two younger sisters, Hannia and Vianey, are entering their sophomore and freshman years at Aldine Davis this year, while Rudy is a senior.

What's even better is the trio will all swim for the Falcons this winter.

"I like swimming with my little sisters because I get to motivate them a lot," Rudy said. "I get to see them improve on what they do every day. I like being an older brother to them, I like being there for them."

For Rudy, this year will be his first full year swimming for Aldine Davis. He dabbled in the pool towards the end of his junior campaign, becoming strong in the breaststroke and individual medley.

This season, he is full go, which is fulfilling a promise he made to the coach after his freshman year.

Along with swimming, Rudy was a first year kicker for the Falcons' football team this fall, while also running cross country, which he uses as conditioning for his true passion – soccer.

Playing multiple sports, being academically sound and wanting to pursue a professional soccer career one day, Rudy hopes all of this will serve as an inspiration to Hannia and Vianey.

“I’m trying to show them that anything can be possible if you put your mind to it,” Rudy said. “If you want to do something. Go pursue it. In or outside the classroom, you can do anything.”