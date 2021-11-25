AT THE RIM: No. 4 Westfield looking for deeper run in postseason

No. 4 Westfield Mustangs

Coach Billy Goffney blew through District 14-6A last season on the way to a Coach of the Year Award as the Mustangs went 23-4 on the season.

However, Westfield fell in the second round of the postseason. It could serve as a building block to 2021-22. District co-MVP Willie Williams returns after tallying a double-double last season and second-teamers Blake Washington and Chris Tyler return in the backcourt. Mario Johnson earned an honorable mention for his points and rebounds in the paint.

Goffney welcomes another critical piece this season in Zion Pipkin from The Woodlands Christian Academy. Pipkin is just a sophomore but is projected as a college prospect at guard. He won a TAPPS 5A state title last season.

"We are looking for balanced scoring, great defense and good team chemistry to propel us deeper into the postseason," Goffney said.

