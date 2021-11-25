AT THE RIM: Clear Brook enters season as No. 6 team in H-Town led by Millender bros

No. 6 Clear Brook Wolverines

The Wolverines of Clear Brook won District 24-6A and coach Nathan Janak welcomes back some decorated athletes to his huddle.

It all starts with the Millender brothers.

Ke'Mauri "Kemo" Millender was the District MVP and earned All-State honors after scoring at a 22-point clip. His brother Marcus was a first-teamer running the point, averaging 18 points, 5 boards and four assists.

Other complimentary pieces include first-teamer Christian Bradshaw, second-teamer Tosh Lyons and JaMichael Young. Also watch for Christian Pickney as well.

"The key to our success is guard play, full-court defense and playing up-tempo," Janak said. "If we do that, we should be fine."

Clear Brook is the district favorites but want to get past the Area Round where they fell to Summer Creek last season.

FOR PURCHASE

DIGITAL VERSION - 2021-2022 VYPE Houston Basketball Preview Magazine - VYPE

Ad

ORDER COPY - 2021 VYPE Houston Magazine (VYPE Basketball Preview): Volume 14 Number – VYPE Shop (shopvype.com)

FOR PHOTOS -- VYPE PHOTOS