AT THE RIM: Amboree, Jones to lead No. 5 Shadow Creek

No. 5 Shadow Creek Sharks

The Shadow Creek Sharks say good-bye to District MVP Ramon Walker (UH) and first-teamers Brian Gordan and Javon Marshall to graduation, so what will coach David President have up his sleeve in 2021-22?

The Sharks reached the Regional Finals in 2020 and went three rounds deep last season, so can they tread in deeper waters this year? It will really depend on a pair of DI recruits Camron Amboree (Oral Roberts) and Shawn Jones (Texas State).

Amboree earned a first-team nod last year and Jones is an explosive hybrid scorer. He has tons of bounce. Cameroon Woodberry is a junior guard who will need to step up big and fill some big sneakers, while Chase Cain will man the middle in the paint.

Dawson, Strake Jesuit and Pearland will also challenge for the district title, so the Sharks will be prepared for the postseason.

