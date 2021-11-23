VYPE Houston Helmet Stickers: 2021 Area Playoffs

HOUSTON - The second round of the 2021 Texas high school football playoffs did not disappoint.

There were some big wins - C.E. King knocking of Shadow Creek to make it to the third round for the first time in 32 years - and some bigtime performances across the board in a lot of playoff victories.

Check out who earned a VYPE Helmet Sticker this week for their Area Round Playoff performance.

To read more become a VYPE Insider TODAY!

Joey Fussell Jr.- Spring

TOUCHDOWN



Touchdown number FOUR for WR Joey Fussell and Spring!! Extra point no good. #txhsfb



Spring-27

Klein Cain-14



10:12 left in 2nd Quarter pic.twitter.com/IpswxblMNa — VYPE Houston (@vypehouston) November 20, 2021

Joey Fussell Jr. Remember the name. He came up huge in Spring's 56-53 victory over Klein Cain last week. Fussell Jr. had 19 carries for 119 yards and four scores and then tacked on seven receptions for 83 yards and two scores. Six total touchdowns and over 200 yards of offense. Not a bad night for the Lions.

Jerrell Wimbley - C.E. King

C.E. King had a statement win in the Area Round as they took down Shadow Creek. Jerrell Wimbley ran like a man on fire! Wimbley had 29 carries for 312 yards and five touchdowns in the win. On the season, Wimbley has 217 carries for 1,972 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Ad

Quincy Jones - Crosby

The Big Red Machine in Crosby has continued to churn. Jones in monster win over Marshall for the Cougars rushed 24 times for 211 yards and four touchdowns. He also had three catches for 60 yards to go with it. According to MaxPreps, Jones has rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 games this season.

David Amador - North Shore

North Shore continued its roll through the 2021 playoffs with a 41-13 win over Clear Springs last week. Mustangs' receiver David Amador II led the crew with seven catches for 119 yards and a score.

Jeremy Payne - Fort Bend Hightower

In a 45-29 victory for Fort Bend Hightower over Georgetown last week, running back Jeremy Payne went off. He finished with 19 carries for 223 yards and 3 scores. On the season, Payne has rushed for 900 yards and five scores on 105 carries in 10 games.