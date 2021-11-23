Houston Texans cutting Phillip Lindsay, according to multiple reports

Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

HOUSTON – According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans are cutting running back Phillip Lindsay, who they had signed just this past offseason.

Lindsay was acquired this offseason as new GM Nick Caserio brought in depth for the running back, with Mark Ingram Jr. being another notable running back signee in the offseason. Now, both are no longer Texans - Ingram was traded to the New Orleans Saints nearly a month ago.

Screengrab of Aaron Wilson reporting the Houston Texans are cutting Phillip Lindsay (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Screenshot, Ian Rapoport tweeting that the Houston Texans are cutting running back Phillip Lindsay (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

In 10 games this season, including one start, Lindsay rushed for 130 yards on 50 carries with a touchdown. He also had a receiving TD among his three catches for 37 yards.

Lindsay came to Houston after three years in Denver, where he had totaled 2550 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns while working in mostly split duty with others in the Broncos’ backfield.