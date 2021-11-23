AT THE RIM: Windsor to lead No. 8 Pearland Dawson into 2021 season

No. 8 Pearland Dawson Eagles

Coach Mark Barre has built tremendous consistency at Dawson over the years. Last season, he helped lead the Eagles to the Regional Semis where they lost a heartbreaker 55-54 to Atascocita.

Dawson and Shadow Creek shared the District 23-6A title going 13-1 and splitting their district matchups. Not much will change this year as the Eagles and Sharks will battle for supremacy.

One of the most overlooked players in Houston is 6-foot-7, two-time, first-teamer Hayden Windsor. He can shoot the lights out and is explosive in space. Windsor can put people on posters.

Jaden Miller is a true point guard and should be even better as a junior. Tyree Davis was an honorable-mention selection at guard and watch for Larry Lyons, who will pick up some slack by the departed seniors.

