AT THE RIM: No. 7 Summer Creek poised for big season

No. 7 Summer Creek Bulldogs

Since the arrival of coach Kenneth Coleman three years ago, the Summer Creek basketball program has been steadily growing. In his first year, the Bulldogs reached the Regional Quarters, then the Regional Semis in 2020 and the Regional Finals last year.

They fell to district-mate Atascocita for the right to go to State.

"Every year we are trying to be State Champions," Coleman said. "We continue to move forward every year."

Can they make that next step?

The strength is their guard play with a trio of second-teamers Jaleen Goodman, Jaylon Johnson and North Shore-transfer Julian Roman, who make up the "best backcourt in Texas".

Gone are Amaree Abrams and Jakeel Registe to other schools, but watch out for Kyle Morgan and Cameron Patterson, who will play much bigger roles.

"I hope people are sleeping on us this year," Coleman said. "But I don't think they are. We have built a great schedule also to test us early."

