2021 All-VYPE Public School Volleyball: Ridge Point, Manvel, Bridgeland stars headline team

HOUSTON - The 2021 volleyball season has come and gone.

The City of Houston sent a handful of teams to the UIL State Tournament, including Ridge Point, Bridgeland, Manvel, Needville and Bellville. It was another big year for the city.

So, who shined on the biggest stage and earned their way onto the All-VYPE Public School team? Become a VYPE Insider today to see the full team below.

Team of the Year: Bridgeland

Coach of the Year: Lauryn Bailey, Ridge Point

Player of the Year Finalists: Sydney Jordan, Ridge Point; Devyn Lewis, Manvel; Mallorie Garner, Bridgeland (The winner for Player of the Year will be announced as a part of the 2022 VYPE Awards in the coming weeks)

Hitter of the Year: Avery Shimaitis, George Ranch, sr. Middle of the Year: Mary-Kate Preston, Manvel, sr. Setter of the Year: Kenedy Massie, Manvel, fr. Libero of the Year: Briana Zamora, Clear Creek, sr. Newcomer of the Year: Kirra Musgrove, Clear Falls, fr.

1st Team

Hitter (2): Brielle Warren, Fulshear, sr.; Mallorie Garner, Bridgeland, sr. Middle (1): Alexis Roberson, Ridge Point, sr. Libero/DS (1): Izzy Denton, Katy, sr. Setter (1): Kinslee Smith, Klein Utility (1): Devyn Lewis, Manvel, jr.

2nd Team:

Hitter (2): Claire Dewine, The Woodlands, jr.; Bianna Muoneke, Cypress Ranch, jr. Middle (1): Gabrielle Johnson, Fort Bend Austin, sr. Libero/DS (1): Alice Volpe, Bridgeland, so. Setter: (1): Ava Underwood, Fulshear, sr. Utility: Ava Brown, Klein

3rd Team

Hitter (2): Reagan Whatley, The Woodlands, sr.; Reaghan Thompson, Clear Creek, sr. Middle (1): Jordan Gamble, Katy, sr. Libero/DS (1): Nylah Raspberry, Ridge Point, sr. Setter: (1): Kamryn Scroggins, Pearland Dawson, sr. Utility (1): Paris Herrman, Tompkins, sr.

Honorable Mention:

Hitters (5): Cindy Tchouangwa, Tompkins, jr.; D'nari Mills, Cypress Woods, sr.; Paige Palmer, College Park, sr., Kennedy Kays, Bridgeland, Meagan Mayfield, Barbers Hill

Middles (3): Kade Thomas, Clear Falls, sr.; Mecca Freeman, Mayde Creek, sr.; Mia Daniel, Fort Bend Hightower, jr.

Libero/DS (3): Kailee Gims, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Tali Lew, Clear Springs, sr.; Alexis McDaniel, College Park, sr.

Setter (3): Mia Medina, Cypress Woods, sr.; Julia Liang, Fort Bend Clements, sr.; Megan Hubbard, Friendswood

Utility (3): Cayla Kozik, Needville, sr., Kierstyn McFall, Klein, Courtney O’Brien, Cinco Ranch, jr.