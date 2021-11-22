The Wrap: Paetow, Katy, C.E. King leave little doubt; Atascocita, Spring win thrillers

HOUSTON - It was a night full of big scores and some thrilling finishes to close out the Area Round action on Friday night, leaving just a pair of Saturday games to close out the week.

Many teams left little doubt, including Katy Paetow - beating Manor 58-22 and securing its first-ever Area Round win. Katy looked like the defending state champs, rolling past Stratford 59-7, while North Shore, Tompkins, C.E. King, Ridge Point, Summer Creek and Tomball all had dominating wins.

For C.E. King it was a historic win as they move on to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1989.

Atascocita had to kick a field goal with four seconds left to down Dickinson 22-21 and Spring staved off Klein Cain in a 56-53 thriller.

So, the winners move on to practice on Thanksgiving week, which for any coach means that you have reached the third round of the playoffs.

The next round gives us some thrilling day and night match-ups for next Friday and Saturday for the Regional Semi-Finals. Some of the more intriguing ones include Katy facing C.E. King, Manvel taking on Hightower and Ridge Point locking horns with Atascocita.

