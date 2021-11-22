Monday huddle: How much will Jimbo Fisher-to-LSU speculation ramp up with Texas A&M’s game in Baton Rouge?

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher yells to the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene.

Texas A&M plays at LSU as the coaching search there rages on.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has vehemently denied in recent weeks that he has interest in the vacant LSU job, and that could very well be the case.

But that’s not going to stop the rumor mill from really cranking up this week when the Aggies visit LSU for a 7 p.m. game on Saturday.

It’s well-documented that Fisher is friends with LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, who hired Fisher at Texas A&M in the first place when Woodward was the athletic director there.

Add the fact that LSU’s coaching search has taken further twists — with presumed candidate Mel Tucker ready to ink a 10-year, $95 million extension with Michigan State, and that competition has increased with Florida now having an opening following the firing of Dan Mullen — and questions about Fisher’s candidacy at LSU could intensify this week.

You just never know in the NFL.

If someone would have placed a bet that the Houston Texans would win at the red-hot Tennessee Titans AND said that Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes would combine to throw zero touchdown passes (in a surprising defensive struggle between the Cowboys and Chiefs), there would have been a lot of money made.

But somehow, both scenarios happened, with Houston improving to 2-8 with a win over what were the AFC-leading Titans, and Prescott and Mahomes driving their Fantasy Football owners insane in what was supposed to be an offensive shootout.

State teams qualify for the FCS playoffs.

Three teams from the state are among the 24-team field for the FCS playoffs, with two of them playing in the first round on Saturday.

Stephen F. Austin will play at San Antonio-based Incarnate Word at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner facing Sam Houston State in the second round the following week.

Sam Houston State is the defending national champion and earned the No. 1 seed in the field after going 10-0 during the regular season.