HOOPS INSIDER: MacArthur Generals Boys Basketball

Under the direction of coach Aldric Reynolds, MacArthur is going to “See Red” this season.

"That's our motto," Reynolds said. "We are going to attack in everything we do from offense, defense and in the classroom."

Reynolds returns his five starters from a year ago, who took some lumps in 2021. They will be more seasoned, physically and mentally.

It starts with second-teamer Justin Williams, a combo-guard who can defend anyone on the floor.

While a little undersized, Jason Crampton Jr., can also go on the defensive end. He creates a ton of turnovers.

Shaneon Hordge is a hybrid, glue-guy that does all the dirty-work in the paint.

AJ Stephens runs the point and has improved his shooting, while Cobey Horn has the"potential" to be a college player.

Also, watch out for Gary Rebolledo as well.

"We are just trying to just be different than the perception of MacArthur basketball of the past," Reynolds said.