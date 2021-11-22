64º

CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL: Highlights of Fort Bend Christian Academy’s first-ever volleyball title

WACO - It was an historic day for Fort Bend Christian Academy.

Heading to Waco for the TAPPS Volleyball State Tournament on Friday marked the first time in six years that the program had been to the TAPPS Final Four. On Saturday, with a 3-0 sweep of Prince of Peace it marked the first-ever TAPPS Volleyball State Championship for the Eagles.

VYPE was on hand to capture the day. Check out the highlights.

