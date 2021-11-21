🔒 Top FanDuel NFL value picks for Week 11

Finalizing those daily fantasy FanDuel NFL lineups to try to win some money? Here are some value picks that will help you stack your roster for Week 11.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns $6,800

There’s a reason Mayfield isn’t too expensive - he’s not a great fantasy quarterback in an offense that is run-oriented. That said, his current price tag is the same as his backup, Case Keenum. Yes, Mayfield was hurt last week and when the prices came out, it was before Mayfield returned to practice, but that makes Mayfield more of a value being the same price as Keenum currently. Also, the Browns are playing the winless and hapless Detroit Lions. And you’ve got to imagine Mayfield hasn’t quite forgotten all the Odell Beckham drama from a few weeks ago and still has it in him to prove to the world he’s better than what some people think he is. Mayfield may not be the top performing quarterback this week, but for his price tag, if you’re looking to spend more at other positions, this is a good value here.

A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers $7,000

Dillon might be this week’s most popular pick for FanDuel lineups mainly because people have seen and already know what he is capable of, if given the chance. Last week, in a game where Aaron Jones exited with an injury, all Dillon did was account for 128 total yards and score two touchdowns. This week, Jones is out. The Vikings’ run defense is vulnerable. This could be a big game here for Dillon at a modest price, only $200 more than Mark Ingram.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers $5,000

Another popular pick-up will be Jeff Wilson Jr. of the 49ers, and for good reason. Elijah Mitchell is doubtful to play, JaMycal Hasty is out, so by process of elimination, Wilson is the next man up. His primary backup will likely be Trey Sermon, and Sermon costs $5,500 this week. That tells you all you need about Wilson’s value PLUS he’s going against the Jaguars. For those who remember, Wilson had a bit of a touchdown-scoring run last season, even having a three-touchdown game against the Patriots. Against the Jags? I’m not saying he’ll score three touchdowns, but Wilson’s a top value, for sure.

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans $6,200

Players will often say each game is the same to them, but often times the reality is that’s not the case. When players go against a former team, there naturally is some competitive adrenaline most of the time to show what the former team is missing. The Texans once had Foreman. The split wasn’t entirely cordial. The Texans’ run defense is very vulnerable. The former Texas City high school star hasn’t had a smooth road back to getting opportunities now with the Titans, but here we are. Foreman has looked to be the Titans running back with the most burst ever since Derrick Henry went down - it’s just a matter of getting more opportunities out of that timeshare with Adrian Peterson and Jeremy McNichols. What helps Foreman in fantasy play this week is that McNichols has already been ruled out, so there is less to compete with. Peterson will also have plenty of reason to continue to prove to the world that he can still play. I actually think both running backs can have touchdowns by their name by the end of the game, but Foreman has more potential to put up more complete numbers for more fantasy points.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys $5,400

If you weren’t paying attention, Gallup came back to the Cowboys’ lineup last week and was targeted five times on passes. This week, Amari Cooper is out, meaning it’ll be CeeDee Lamb and Gallup who should get most of the looks from Dak Prescott. When the Chiefs look at defending the pass, most of the focus will likely be on Lamb. and the Chiefs’ pass defense has not been strong this year, which opens the door a bit for Gallup. I would imagine the Cowboys will try to play some ball control and utilize Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard plenty, but if the Chiefs’ offense performs anything like they should, there’ll be enough passing to go around and that’s where Gallup will benefit, making his $5,400 price tag a tremendous value.

Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals $5,000

Ertz has been relatively consistent ever since joining the Cardinals, being targeted at least five times in three of his four games. Kyler Murray may be a gametime decision, and if he comes back, it certainly would make Ertz even more of a value, especially with DeAndre Hopkins out. That’s something to keep tabs of, but even if Murray doesn’t play, at the very least, Ertz is a good security blanket for whichever quarterback does play. Basically, we know what Ertz is fully capable of. His $5,000 price tag is currently less than Cole Kmet’s $5,100 and Austin Hooper’s $5,300. He’s a solid value.

Washington Football Team, DEF $3,500

The safer play here is the Titans’ defense at $4,600 against the Texans, but if you’re looking to save money to spend more elsewhere, Washington’s defense may be a decent gamble. While the Washington defense has certainly been shaky this year, they have opportunity here against a Panthers team with Cam Newton as the starting quarterback. I’m a fan of what Newton has done in the past. He was great at Auburn and was great in his MVP days, but I’m not entirely sold on the current version of Newton. He did not look good last year with the Patriots and in last week’s appearance, while he was extremely efficient in scoring two touchdowns on his first two plays, I’m not entirely sold on him just yet. His three pass completions totaled eight yards. Washington’s head coach, Ron Rivera, knows Newton’s pros and cons as well as anyone, having coached him during Newton’s previous run in Carolina. Washington’s already-inconsistent defense took a further hit with Chase Young out for the rest of the season, but in this game, with all the circumstances, the Washington defense is a solid value pick.