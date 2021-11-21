Alabama State beats Texas Southern 24-21

Photos of the helmets donated to football players by TSU alumnus Michael Strahan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Joe Owens Jr. threw for two touchdowns, Jacory Merritt rushed for 106 yards and Alabama State beat Texas Southern 24-21 on Saturday.

Owens was 18 of 27 for 150 yards with an interception for Alabama State (4-6, 3-5 SWAC).

Andrew Body passed for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Texas Southern (2-8, 2-6). He also carried it nine times for 134 yards and a score.

