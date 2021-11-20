HOOP SCOOP: No. 1 Second Baptist School looking for elusive State Title

No. 1 Second Baptist School Eagles

2021 TAPPS 5A State Runner-Ups

In two of John Herndon's first three seasons at the helm of Second Baptist School, the Eagles have found themselves playing for the TAPPS 5A State Championship.

What's crazy is that Herndon took this squad back to the State Title game in 2021 with only one senior in the starting five.

The rest are back, making this team super dangerous. The junior class is led by first-team, all-state pick Kate Marshall, who averaged a double-double a year ago (15 points and 10 rebounds per game), followed by second-team all-stater Oliva Walker (6 ppg, 3 rpg).

The straw who stirs the drink on offense is sophomore Olivia Sauvageau — a second-team, all-state pick as a freshman — who averaged 11 points and four steals per game. Ella Ryan is another name to remember after she averaged seven points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists per game a year ago.

The motto for this season is "A Little Better Every Day". If they do that, the Eagles could find themselves back in the State Title game for a third-straight year.

