OPENING TIP: Cy Falls comes in at No. 10 in VYPE preseason rankings

No. 10 Cypress Falls Eagles

At the helm of Cypress Falls is coach Richard Flores, one of the best in the business. Remember, the Eagles won State just five years ago, however, Cy Falls finished fifth last season missing the postseason.

So, what about the Top 10 ranking?

The Eagles return Jesaiah McWright, a true-combo guard who is committed to Louisiana Tech, and Xavier Scott at the point. The backcourt is on lock. Daylon Porter is a 6-foot-4 forward who started as a freshman last season, and has grown physically and basketball-wise over the offseason.

The guy who makes Cy Falls dangerous is 6-foot-8 junior Joseph Tugler, who Flores said, "has the potential to be a Top 10 player in Houston this year". The Eagles will have to battle every night with the likes of district-mates Cypress Ranch, Cypress Park, Cypress Springs and Cypress Woods. It's going to be a blood bath.

