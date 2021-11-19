HOOPS INSIDER: MacArthur Generals Girls Basketball

The Big Mac Generals have earned back-to-back playoff appearances and with a pair of solid all-district selections Coach Christine Danzer should be inline for a third.

After a 12-12 season, the Generals fell to Grand Oaks in the first-round... something to build upon.

Back in the huddle are Precious Jackson-Sanders and Thasilynn Payton.

Jackson-Sanders was a first-teamer, averaging a double-double in the post.

Payton, a second-teamer, averaged six points and six boards a game.

Also, watch out for Jocelyn Deleon this season.

The team's strength is rebounding as they out-boarded every opponent but two in 2020-21. The question-mark will be in the backcourt as Danzer tries to transition a young group of guards from JV to varsity competition.

"Putting those puzzle pieces together will be the key to our success – established posts and guards inexperienced".