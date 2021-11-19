HOOP SCOOP: Perkins takes lead at No. 4 St. Pius X

No. 4 St. Pius X Panthers 2021 Third Round Playoff Appearance

This year could be the year of the Panther.

Entering her second year at the helm of St. Pius X, DeMya Wheatfall has a team that could make some noise in 2022 after reaching the third round of the TAPPS 6A playoffs a year ago as four starters return.

The group is led by first-team, all-state selection Zachara Perkins — Wheatfall's daughter — who averaged 19.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals a year ago. Perkins also finished second in the District MVP voting. She is joined by University of Incarnate Word-commit Breelyn Sanborn, who averaged 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, which earned her an all-state honorable-mention nod. Sanborn is also dangerous from deep, hitting 37-percent from beyond the arc in 2021.

Also returning is second-team, all-district pick Farren Donald- Wright, who averaged 7.6 points per game. Other names to remember include Shun'teria Anumele, Mila Rossini and Erica D'Souza. According to Wheatfall, keys to success will be chemistry and defense as they follow their 2022 team motto of "Triple E – Energy, Effort, Execution" at St. Pius X.

