BULLETIN BOARD MATERIAL: Malatesta predicts the area’s top matchups

Ding… ding… It’s Round two of the “Magical” UIL Texas High School Playoffs and there are some tremendous matchups over the weekend.

This is the time when the legends of "high school heroes" are cemented or the eternal heartbreak of "what could have been".

VYPE breaks down the most interesting games and predicts the winner. Agree or disagree?

THE MAIN EVENT

Atascocita vs Dickinson

Galena Park ISD, Friday

This is a tale of two seasons for both teams. The Gators started 1-2 with losses to Ridge Point and Katy. Nothing to be ashamed of. Since then, Dickinson could be the hottest team in H-Town. QB Luke Martin has some swag and has thrown for 1,300 yards and rushed for 1,200 on the season. No shock that Donovan Green is the leading target, seeing he's the No. 1 TE in the country. The defense can get after you and is fast.

Atascocita started quick with wins over Klein Collins, Oak and Allen on the road. That was a huge win that shook the state's landscape. QB Gavin Session, however, went down over a month ago and will not return. The Eagles' only losses have come to Denton Guyer and North Shore, not too shabby either.

PREDICTION: I have picked too many times against coach Craig Stump and have lost. He can flat-out coach'em up and is offense is hard to emulate in practice. Eagles win.

THE HEADLINER

Spring vs Klein Cain

Klein Memorial Stadium, Friday

This could be lopsided in Spring's favor, but Cain has played well after getting roasted in Week 1 against Bridgeland. The Hurricanes can score with QB Carson Roper growing into the position as a senior. He has gone off for 2,500 yards and has cut down on the INTs. He also can run with over 800 yards on the ground. Ramir McCray has toted to the mail for over 1,200 yards and 16 scores and also gets some help from senior Drew Stokes. WR Matthew Golden is a stud and is complemented on the outside by Drew Pendleton. The defense is pretty solid and will need to get some stops to keep up with Spring.

While at the Spring vs The Woodlands game a week ago, it struck me. The Lions are experienced and they don't freak out. They were down at The Bank and an upset was in the making. Then, it wasn't. QB Bishop Davenport started to hit his open WRs and would run when needed. Cadyn Bradley, Travis Sims and Joey Fussell can all play. They are talented WRs who are impossible to cover at the same time. DT Gerrod Henderson is a COMPLETE BEAST. He is under-recruited and wreaks havoc on offenses. Dorian Friend in the backfield is really good and will face up with Golden.

PREDICTION: Spring outscores Cain in wild offense explosion.

THE UNDERCARDS

Jersey Village vs Tompkins

Pridgeon Stadium, Friday

No one… I mean, no one is talking about Jersey Village, who is 11-0. Sophomore dual-sport QB Adam Tran is leading the way with nearly 1,800 yards passing, while Rashon Estes has rushed for over 1,200 yards. Both will be back next year. Quinci Jones is the leading WR. But are they for real? They rolled through their district with Stratford the only team who challenged them. The non-district schedule was pedestrian with Cy Springs, Langham Creek and Hastings. But you can only play who is in front of you, right?

Tompkins' has rolled five straight wins after falling to Katy 56-21. The Falcons average 43 points per game while the defense gives up only 17 a game. Senior QB Cole Francis finally got his shot and has made the most of it going for 2,200 yards and 21 TDs. Joshua McMillan II is his favorite target along with Wyatt Young, and RB Caleb Blocker is the leading rusher. Blocker and Young are just sophomores.

PREDICTION: Tough to call but VYPE is going with Tompkins. Why? They get a ton of takeaways.

Montgomery vs Port Neches-Groves

Baytown Stallworth Stadium, Friday at 7:30

One of the biggest surprises on the season is Montgomery RB Jalen Washington, who has gone off for 2,000 yards on the ground. The Bears can score and QB Brock Bolfing runs the offense to perfection. No surprise since he likely draws up plays with his dad and head coach John Bolfing at the kitchen table. His favorite WR is Justin Herman. The Bears have to get stops on defense. With a pretty senior-heavy team, will Bolfing ride off into the sunset this fall after coaching all three sons?

The Southeast Texas power of Port Neches-Groves is still fighting in the postseason after finishing third in their district. They hammered Galana Park 70-20 in Round 1. The Indians will travel, but can they slow down the Bear offense?

PREDICTION: Montgomery rolls on to Round 3 behind Washington and Bolfing.

SCROLL THE FEED

If you want to just keep an eye on what else is happening in the area of note, here are some games to follow on our Twitter (@vypehouston) for updates.

North Shore vs Clear Springs, Challenger Stadium – 'Stangs defense is too much.

Katy vs Stratford, Tully Stadium – Great season for the Spartans, but that's a wrap.

Magnolia West vs Denton Ryan, Waco ISD Stadium – This could actually be a ball-game for three quarters.