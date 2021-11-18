THE BAR IS RAISED: Zubke Focused on Keeping Ball Rolling on Hardwood

AN EXPECTATION HAS BEEN SET.

Last season the Lady Warriors made the jump to 5A competition like the rest of TWCA, and much like the rest of Warrior Athletics, they thrived.

The Warriors finished the season second in district play, with their only two losses coming to eventual state runners-up Second Baptist. TWCA also won their bi-district playoff game before falling in the area round of the 5A bracket.

Now, for head coach Kevin Zubke and his program, the expectation is to remain at that high level of play.

Entering his 9th season as the head coach of the Warriors, Zubke knows that this year's team will have a different look than last season's.

A good portion of the Warriors' scoring graduated, which means that TWCA will have to find different ways to win.

"Defense is going to be essential for us this season," Zubke said. "It's always a high priority, but this year we'll have to create offense from the defensive side of the ball."

Ad

TWCA returns a solid core of players in seniors Mackenzie Morris, Reagan Harris, Madison Frey and Danielle Mendoza, alongside junior Kelly Gorman. This group of five will be the leaders of the program, as the rest of the roster will be filled with underclassmen eager to make their mark for the Warriors.

To stay in that "upper echelon" as Zubke puts it, the Warriors will have to have balanced scoring from each player.

"Everyone is going to have to contribute this year," he said.

Morris, a two-sport athlete who is committed to play softball for HBU, led the team in assists and steals last season and will look to expand her role this year.

"She brings a toughness to the floor that we need," Zubke said. "We'll need every player to match her intensity and grit for us to reach the level we want to be at."

While the 2021-2022 squad will have a different composition, you can expect that the Warriors will be one of the toughest teams on the court in TAPPS 5A District 5.

Ad

(Insert Photo Gallery Here)