Hoopston: VYPE releases Top 20 Boys Public School preseason rankings

The 2021 boys’ basketball season is underway in H-Town and VYPE has the list of teams for you to watch.

Of course, Atascocita reached the UIL State Tournament a year ago. Fort Bend Elkins - headlined by Chris Johnson - and Katy Tompkins - led by BB Knight - look the part, Westfield added the firepower of Zion Pipkin from The Woodlands Christian Academy. So, who is in the Top 20? Who is the No.1 team?

No. 1 Atascocita Eagles No. 2 Fort Bend Elkins Knights No. 3 Katy Tompkins Falcons No. 4 Westfield Mustangs No. 5 Shadow Creek Sharks No. 6 Clear Brook Wolverines No. 7 Summer Creek Bulldogs No. 8 Pearland Dawson Eagles No. 9 Katy Paetow Panthers No. 10 Cypress Falls Eagles No. 11 Crosby Cougars No. 12 Cypress Ranch Mustangs No. 13 Goose Creek Memorial Patriots No. 14 Bellaire Cardinals No. 15 Cypress Park Tigers No. 16 Jack Yates Lions No. 17 Manvel Mavericks No. 18 Stafford Spartans No. 19 Huffman Falcons No. 20 Hightower Hurricanes