HOOPS INSIDER: Eisenhower Eagles Girls Basketball

There will be a major culture change at Eisenhower High School as new coach Thomasina Gatson takes over the program. The Eagles finished seventh out of eight in district play and Gatson was brought into overhaul the program.

Wins are great, but Gatson understands it's going to take time for her team to buy into her system. She's teaching life lessons and the wins will come.

It won't be until she gets into regular-season practice to know what she has in the nest, but it looks like Victoria Johnson-Smith and TinaNguyen, who also plays soccer, tennis and runs cross country, will run the backcourt.

Camille Arthur will provide scoring beyond the arc and Janiya Prentice and Deja Martin will play on the wing and post.

Gatson has been in coaching for three decades at the college and high school level and should be able to make some positive steps in year one.