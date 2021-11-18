HOOPS INSIDER: Aldine Davis Boys Basketball

Chris Packer and the Davis Falcons were the biggest surprise team in District 14-6A last season, going 11-3 and finishing second.

The Falcons knocked off Conroe in their Bi-District playoff game before falling in a heartbreaker, 41-40, to Cypress Springs.

It was a senior-laden team, so Packer says goodbye to Offensive MVP Dylan Mackey and first-teamers Isaiah Harrell, Arnold McGowan and Reggie Smith.

So, who will lead the way in 2021-22?

He turns over the leadership baton to forward Cornelius Bibbs, who was an honorable-mention selection last year.

Donald Johnson Jr. is another senior who will be relied upon more to pick up the slack. Deadric Fikes, Les'Mion Lewis and Jeffery Moore will also play bigger roles.

"Everyone has a storyline in our district and ours is, who steps up and how do we develop toughness as a team?" Packer said.