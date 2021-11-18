HOOP SCOOP: Legacy Prep Lions come in at No. 5 in private school rankings

No. 5 Legacy Prep Christian Academy Lions 2021 TAPPS 4A State Runner-Ups

Audra May enters year 11 at Legacy Prep Christian Academy with some momentum after watching her squad reach the TAPPS 4A State Championship game a year ago and finishing 21-5 overall.

The Lions seek another trip back to the title bout in 2022 and have three starters back to help get them there. Mary Klittmer was an all-district and all-state pick a year ago after averaging 10 points per game. Georgia Freeman is also returning after averaging eight points, six rebounds and four blocks per game a year ago.

Another offensive boost will come from Maddie Steed, who was at The Woodlands Christian Academy last year, where she averaged 20 points per game. Keys to success this year include improving the defense, conditioning and working together on defense, according to May. As far as a motto, "Rise Up" will serve as the calling card for the Lions this year.

