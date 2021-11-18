FULL COURT PRESS: Summer Creek will make most of move-ins

No. 1 Summer Creek Bulldogs

The program that Carlesa Dixon has built at Summer Creek entering her fifth year is one to marvel at.

The Lady Bulldogs have been in the Region III-6A Tournament for four-straight years. They reached the Regional Finals in 2018 and 2019, earning a berth to State in '19.

Two starters return off last year's team but they have the pieces. Auburn-commit Kaitlyn Duhon (14 ppg, 7 rpg) will be the centerpiece after a first- team, all-district campaign. She was also the District 21-6A Defensive Player of the Year. Also back is Anahlynn Murray, a first-teamer from last year.

Janiya Murphy comes over from Eisenhower after being the District 14-6A MVP a year ago and Jorynn Ross comes over from John Cooper School, where she averaged 16.2 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. So, with three MVPs on the roster from a year ago, not a bad problem for Dixon. Other names to remember are Mia Thomas (Hill College-commit) and Tianna Rhodes.

The motto for 2022 is E.A.T for Summer Creek.

