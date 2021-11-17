VYPE Houston Helmet Stickers: 2021 Bi-District Playoffs

HOUSTON - The first round of the 2021 Texas high school football playoffs did not disappoint at all.

There were some big wins - aka Barbers Hill defeating Fort Bend Marshall 42-21 - and some bigtime performances across the board in a lot of playoff victories.

Check out who earned a VYPE Helmet Sticker this week for their Bi-District Playoff performance.

Cale Hellums - Tomball

Cale Hellums was an absolute game-changer in Tomball's 52-29 victory over Cy Park last week. Hellums, who is committed to Army went 4 of 7 for 137 yards, 2 TDs and then rushed for 253 yards and two scores on 15 carries. It was his ability to take off with the ball that had the Cy Park defense back on their heels. Hellums running ability may be a bit underrated because he can scoot. He knows where the first-down marker is and knows when to abandon the play and run out of bounds safely. Hellums also took care of the ball with no interceptions or fumbles. He is a key factor in the playoff run that Tomball is about to go on.

"That dude elevates everybody around him," Tomball coach Kevin Flanigan said. "He's special. We've got a lot of great players and Cale is part of it and just elevates him the whole team."

PJ Hatter - Klein Oak

PJ Hatter put on a SHOW on Friday. The Klein Oak quarterback in a 49-35 victory over Cypress Ranch went 8 of 17 for 238 yards, 3 TDs through the air and then rushed for another 133 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Hatter accounted for 7 touchdowns and 371 yards of offense in the win. That is a heck of a performance in the opening round of the playoffs.

Brent Holdren - Barbers Hill

Barbers Hill sent shockwaves through the state on Friday when they upset undefeated Fort Bend Marshall. One of the keys to victory was the play of Brent Holdren. The QB1 for Carl Abseck's crew was 25 of 43 for 314 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs and rushed for 169 yards and 3 TDs on 38 carries.

Rueben Owens II - El Campo

El Campo went to work on Friday against Jack Yates. The Rice Birds were led by superstar back Rueben Owens II, who finished with 11 carries for 202 yards and 3 TDs. The junior is having one off the best years of his career. Owens has rushed for 2,463 yards and 39 touchdowns in 11 games on 181 carries. Owens is averaging 223.9 yards per game and 13.6 per carry this season. This weekend he will surpass 4,000 career yards. According to MaxPreps, Owens currently ranks No. 3 in Texas in rushing yards this season.

Lloyd Avant - Summer Creek

Meet Class of 2024 RB Lloyd Avant. Big, bruising back with speed. He also has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and take it to the house. Avant put that and more on display in a lopsided playoff win over Channelview last week. Avant had 19 carries for 213 yards (averaging 11.3 yards per attempt) and hit the end zone five times. He then had a 20-yard touchdown reception to go with it. So, 233 yards and six scores in your first-ever playoff game. Not a bad debut for the sophomore back.