THE TRIFECTA: TWCA Boys Hoops Eyeing Title No. 8 in 2021-22, Third-Straight

WHEN TANNER FIELD AND COMPANY ARRIVED AT THE WOODLANDS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY A FEW YEARS AGO, HE KNEW SOMETHING SPECIAL COULD BE BUILT.

They wanted to be a storied program. One that hung a new state championship banner year after year. After winning crowns in 2018, 2020 and then 2021 to give the program seven overall crowns, the next mission is the three-peat.

"It really solidifies us as the only group to three-peat," Field said. "I definitely feel like we should have done that going into 2019 but there's a lot of things that have to play into a title."

As Field prepares for the 2021-22 season, which will see teams gunning to hand the back-to-back champs a loss on any given night, he admits this team will be different than past ones.

The Warriors don't have that 6-foot-8, 6-foot-9 kid to put down in the paint and have bang around for rebounds and interior paint points. They will run a five-guard system, which they haven't done before.

Led by Austin Benigni, they will "play with more pace", "press more" and "get out and outrun teams" as their main gameplan. And, if they can make them, TWCA will be more dangerous beyond the arc in 2022.

"I think this is going to be our best coaching year from a standpoint of winning another championship," Field said. "We definitely have the tools. It'll be a fun season and a challenge for us that we're ready to get started on."

With Benigni, who is the floor general for the Warriors seeking his third-straight crown, the Warriors have stability in the backcourt.

Sprinkle in Chanse Perkins, who Field believes is one of the best defenders in the city; with 6-foot-7 wing Wyatt Boeker, who is "super confident with ball handling skills"; Josh Bento, whose older brother won a title at TWCA; and then Giovanni Awasum and Jack Cole, who will join the team after football season concludes – this group is loaded again.

"We should be starting four Division I-type kids," Field said. "It'll be a fun season."