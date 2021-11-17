FULL COURT PRESS: Could No. 2 Langham Creek’s State Dreams come true?

No. 2 Langham Creek Lobos

The Lobos reached the Regional Semifinals for only the second time in program history a year ago and the first time since 2017.

It is the deepest the program has ever been. Could 2022 be the year to reach that first-ever Regional Final? With four starters returning off a 22-3 squad, Annette Steward should feel good about her chances.

Senior forward Saija Cleveland, who is committed to the University of Dayton, is expected to have a District MVP-type season for Langham Creek. Also returning is District 16-6A Newcomer of the Year and first-teamer Heather Baymon. Peyton Foster is returning from an injury-riddled junior season but "will make a huge impact" in 2022 for the Lobos and Akyra Hodges, who recently received an offer to Southwestern University, was a second-team, all-district pick in 2021.

Steward believes the team will be "as solid as last year" after suffering only three losses – two of which came to Cy Creek and DeSoto. Both of those teams played for the Class 6A State Championship a year ago. "We are going to be a defensive team that will push the ball well," Steward said.

