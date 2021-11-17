From his brother: Justin Verlander re-signing with Houston Astros

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander reacts after pitching a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game in Toronto. Only 60 games into last season for the Houston Astros last summer, Justin Verlander won nine games and struck out 103 batters and went on to win his second AL Cy Young Award. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

According to his brother Ben, Justin Verlander will be re-signing with the Houston Astros.

🚨IT’S OFFICIAL🚨@JustinVerlander is signing with Houston Astros!! — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 17, 2021

The @JustinVerlander deal with the Houston @astros is a 1 year, $25 million deal, with a player option for the 2nd year — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) November 17, 2021

Ben Verlander is Justin’s younger brother. Ben was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

According to the younger Verlander, Justin Verlander’s deal with the Astros will be a one-year deal for $25 million with a player option for the second year.

Ben Verlander’s tweets came less than 30 minutes after the Astros announced Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa had declined qualifying offers from the team.

Justin Verlander is coming off Tommy John surgery and did not pitch this past season. His last game was on July 24, 2020. In his last healthy season of 2019, Verlander won the AL Cy Young when he went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts in 223 innings pitched. That was his second career Cy Young award.