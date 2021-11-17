CONCORDIA LUTHERAN: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Concordia Lutheran has been a hot-bed for baseball prospects. Under the late coach Rick Lynch, the Crusaders have developed some tremendous college talent and even some professionals.

Shane Baz

THEN: Concordia Lutheran HS - Class of 2017 NOW: Tampa Bay Rays (No.12 overall/2017 MLB Draft by Pittsburgh Pirates)

The former 'Sader pitcher was called up to the Majors towards the end of the 2020-2021 season and posted a 2-0 record with an ERA of 2.03 with a WHIP of 0.68 and got a chance to start in one of the Rays playoff games against the Red Sox. Baz was a huge piece in the trade by the Pirates that sent him and fellow young starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Rays. The young pitcher for the Rays looks to be another star in the making in the MLB. Baz also was selected to represent the USA in the Olympics helping his country win silver in the games. In High School Baz was dominate his senior year for the 'Saders having a 6-1 record with a .90 ERA, 90 K's in 46.2 innings pitched. He also was a slugger at the plate for Concordia with a Batting Average of .434, 9 HR and 23 RBI.

Ke'bryan Hayes

THEN: Concordia Lutheran - Class of 2015 NOW: Pittsburgh Pirates (No. 32 Overall/2015 MLB Draft)

Hayes, the son of former Yankees 3B and World Series Champion Charlie Hayes, has followed in his father's footsteps and has already started to show glimpses of stardom in the Majors. Hayes was called up towards the end of 2020 Season and in his MLB debut hit a double and game tying HR, which lead to a Pirates win. Now in his second season with the Pirates, Hayes started at third and was one of the best young players in the Majors this year. Hayes' stats for the season, while in and out of the lineup due to injuries, were a batting average of .257 AVG with 6 HR, 38 RBI, and an OPS of .689. In high school, Hayes was apart of the 2015 State Championship team his senior year. As a senior, Hayes posted a Batting Average of .463 with 41 hits, 27 RBI, and 3 HR and also pitched for the Crusaders.

Glenn Otto

THEN: Concordia Lutheran – Class of 2014 NOW: Texas Rangers (No. 152 Overall/2017 MLB Draft)

Otto, a big, right-handed pitcher was called up from the Minors in August of the 2021 season making his MLB Debut against his hometown team the Houston Astros. In his Debut, Otto pitched 5 innings with a 0.00 ERA, 2 H, 7 K’s and a whip of .40. Throughout the rest of the season, Otto posted an 0-3 record with a 9.26 ERA. Though the former ‘Sader struggled some in his first season, he seems to be a key piece to the Rangers’ rebuild going forward. While at Concordia, Otto was the Ace of the team leading the ‘Saders to the State Championship game losing by one run to district-rival St. Thomas. After leaving Concordia, Otto pitched for Rice University, and in his last season with the Owls posted a 3.77 ERA and a 7-4 record.