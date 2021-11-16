Washington finishes strong to defeat Texas Southern 72-65

SEATTLE – Terrell Brown Jr. had 20 points and nine assists, Daejon Davis added 15 points and Washington defeated Texas Southern 72-65 on Monday night.

Jamal Bey added 10 points and seven rebounds for Washington (2-1). PJ Fuller added 11 points off the bench.

Washington took the lead for good on a step-back 3-pointer by Fuller with 7:08 remaining in the second half. Texas Southern went the next four minutes without a point while the Huskies extended their lead to 63-56.

The Huskies did not make a field goal in the final 4:26, instead parading to the foul line where they made 9 of 11 in the final 2:07. Overall, Washington made 20 of 28 free throws.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas scored 16 points for the Tigers. Justin Hopkins added 11 points and PJ Henry scored 10. Brison Gresham had 11 rebounds and the Tigers outrebounded the Huskies 52-29.

Texas Southern shot 36% overall and made only 2 of 18 3-pointers. Washington shot 40% overall with 6 of 22 from 3-point distance.

